Dushmantha Chameera picks 3/30 versus Zimbabwe in 1st T20I: Stats

WIckets

A solid spell from Chameera

Introduced in the 3rd over, Chameera dismissed Marumani off the 2nd delivery. The batter was caught at deep square leg. He bowled the 5th over next and conceded 12 runs. Chameera was then brought back in the 17th over and he conceded just 7 runs. Thereafter, he picked up 2 scalps in his final over, getting Burl and Bennett respectively.