Dushmantha Chameera picks 3/30 versus Zimbabwe in 1st T20I: Stats
What's the story
The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, at the Harare Sports Club, Harare, saw visiting pacer Dushmantha Chameera pick figures worth 3/30. He was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as Zimbabwe were restricted to 175/7 in 20 overs. Chameera dismissed Tadiwanashe Marumani inside the powerplay before getting key wickets of Ryan Burl and Brian Bennett in the 19th over. Here's more.
WIckets
A solid spell from Chameera
Introduced in the 3rd over, Chameera dismissed Marumani off the 2nd delivery. The batter was caught at deep square leg. He bowled the 5th over next and conceded 12 runs. Chameera was then brought back in the 17th over and he conceded just 7 runs. Thereafter, he picked up 2 scalps in his final over, getting Burl and Bennett respectively.
Wickets
Chameera races to 58 wickets
Chameera claimed 3/30 from his 4 overs (3 wides). In 56 T20Is, Chameera owns 58 wickets at 27.89. Versus Zimbabwe, he has amassed 6 scalps from 4 matches at 18.50. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 151 T20s, Chameera owns 157 wickets at 27.66. His economy rate reads 8.22.