A look at England's lowest ODI totals versus South Africa

South Africa thrashed England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Headingley. The Proteas made a statement by bowling England out for 131 in 24.3 overs. They chased the total, losing just three wickets. Notably, England recorded their lowest-ever first-innings total against South Africa in ODIs. This was overall their fourth-lowest ODI total against the Proteas. Here's the list.

#1 103 runs, The Oval, 1999 England were hammered by South Africa in the 1999 ODI World Cup encounter at The Oval. A star-studded pace attack helped the Proteas defend 225 (225/7). Allan Donald bowled a ferocious four-wicket spell that led to England's middle-order collapse. Jacques Kallis and Steve Elworthy took two wickets each as the hosts were bowled out for 103 in 41 overs.

#2 111 runs, Johannesburg, 2000 Less than a year later, South Africa and England clashed in a similar low-scoring encounter, this time in Johannesburg. In a rain-curtailed encounter, the Proteas were bowled out for 149 in 45 overs. Andy Caddick and Darren Gough shared seven wickets. However, a brutal fifer from Shaun Pollock deflated the England batting attack. They perished for 111 in 38 overs.

#3 115 runs, East London, 1996 In the 1996 East London ODI between the two sides, South Africa perished for 129 in 41.4 overs. While Brian McMillan scored an unbeaten 45, Gough took three wickets for the hosts. England suffered a top-order collapse (19/3) and were dismantled for 115 in 43.4 overs. Pollock conceded just 15 runs in 10 overs, while Paul Adams took three wickets.