Brian Bennett slams his 5th half-century in T20Is: Key stats

Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett hammered a fine 81-run knock in the 1st T20I versus Sri Lanka at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The batter's 5th T20I fifty helped Zimbabwe post a score of 175/7 in 20 overs. He was part of a 50-run stand for the 3rd wicket alongside Sikandar Raza and another 51-run stand with Ryan Burl. Here are further details.

Knock A pivotal knock blended with key partnerships Bennett handed Zimbabwe a decent start. After adding 22 runs with fellow opener Tadiwanashe Marumani, he mustered a 37-run. partnership alongside Sean Williams. Zimbabwe were 59/2 in 5.5 overs when Williams departed. Thereafter, Bennett batted sensibly and formed two fifty-plus stands alongside Raza and Burl, helping Zimbabwe get past 160. He was dismissed in the final ball of the 19th over by Dushmantha Chameera.

Stats Bennett completes 100 fours in T20Is Bennett's 81 came from 57 balls. He smashed 12 fours during his stay. In 35 T20Is, he has raced to 885 runs at 26.84. As mentioned, this was his 5th fifty. Bennett has completed 100 fours in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus Sri Lanka, he has amassed 145 runs from 4 matches at 48.33 (50s: 1). He has struck at 149.48.