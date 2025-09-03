2nd ODI: Can England bounce back against SA at Lord's?

England will take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. The match will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. After a humiliating defeat in the opener, England will be looking to bounce back and keep their hopes alive in this series. South Africa won the Headingley ODI by seven wickets. They bowled England for 131 before chasing it down in 20.5 overs.

Match details Pitch report, conditions, and live streaming The pitch at Lord's usually starts hard and dry, giving decent movement to pacers in the initial overs. As the game progresses, the surface tends to slow down and bring spinners into play. According to AccuWeather, Lord's Cricket Ground could see a shower in the morning. Therefore, overcast conditions are expected. While the game will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (5:30pm IST).

Series opener How the 1st ODI panned out South Africa thrashed England in the 1st ODI, making it the second-shortest completed match between the two sides (balls bowled). The Proteas made a statement by bowling England out for 131 in 24.3 overs. They chased the total, losing just three wickets. Notably, England recorded their lowest-ever first-innings total against South Africa in ODIs. While Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder shared seven wickets, Aiden Markram hammered a blazing 55-ball 86.

H2h record A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, across 72 ODI meetings between the two sides, South Africa have claimed 36 wins to England's tally of 30. While one match was tied, five games have not seen results. On English soil, the two teams have squared off 30 times. SA have won 10 games, with England pocketing 17. Three games have had no results.

Spotlight Players in spotlight South African skipper Temba Bavuma, who was dismissed for 6 in the opener, requires 63 more to complete 2,000 ODI runs. Meanwhile, England captain Harry Brook is closing in on 1,000 ODI runs. He requires 41 more runs for the feat. Wrist-spinner Adil Rashid is set to feature in his 300th international match for England. Markram needs 68 more to complete 7,000 runs across formats.