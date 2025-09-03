Duleep Trophy semi-final, South Zone vs North Zone: Preview 

The first semi-final of the 2025/26 Duleep Trophy will see South Zone team take on North Zone. The match is scheduled to be played at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, starting September 4. Ankit Kumar will continue to lead North Zone in the absence of Shubman Gill , while the South Zone side will be led by Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Details Pitch report and conditions The CoE pitch saw plenty of runs in the quarter-final. Batters will be aided in the impending semi-final too. Bengaluru could see some occasional showers, making Day 1 overcast. Therefore, toss could play a crucial role for the two sides. Notably, live-streaming and broadcasting are not available for the 2025 Duleep Trophy semi-finals. Only the final will be streamed live.

North Zone North Zone to miss Arshdeep Singh North Zone, who qualified for the semi-finals through a first-innings lead against East Zone, will be without Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm seamer will travel to the UAE for India's Asia Cup campaign. In the absence of Gill, Ankit Kumar will continue to lead the side. He will have the support of Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, and Indian seamer Harshit Rana.

South Zone South Zone without Tilak Varma On the other hand, West Zone made a direct entry into the semi-finals by virtue of their performance in the 2023/24 season, the last zonal tournament. Tilak Varma, who bats at No. 3 for India, will also depart for the Asia Cup. As a result, Mohammed Azharuddeen will lead the side. Meanwhile, Sai Kishore has also been ruled out owing to a finger injury.

Information A look at South Zone squad Squad: Azharuddeen (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, and Shaikh Rasheed. Standbys: Mohit Redkar, R. Smaran, Edhen Apple Tom, and Andre Siddarth.

Information A look at North Zone squad Squad: Ankit Kumar (captain), Shubham Khajuria, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, and Kanhaiya Wadhawan. Standbys: Shubham Arora, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Ravi Chauhan, Abid Mushtaq, Nishunk Birla, Umar Nazir, and Divesh Sharma.