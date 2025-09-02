SA thrash England in low-scoring 1st ODI at Headingley: Stats

South Africa thrashed England in the 1st ODI of the three-match series at Headingley. The Proteas made a statement by bowling England out for 131 in 24.3 overs. They chased the total, losing just three wickets. Notably, England recorded their lowest-ever first-innings total against South Africa in ODIs. While Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder shared seven wickets, Aiden Markram hammered a match-winning half-century.

Start Smith scores defiant half-century England lost opener Ben Duckett quite early after they were invited to bat. Joe Root, who had a fine start, also left Smith stranded. Smith found support from Harry Brook and Jos Buttler thereafter, but to no avail. While the English skipper was run out, Smith departed just after the 100-run mark. The latter fell to Wiaan Mulder for a 48-ball 54 (10 fours).

Half-century Second ODI fifty for Smith Smith, who made his ODI debut for England in September 2023, raced past 300 runs. In 12 ODIs, the right-handed batter owns 312 runs at an average of 24.00. His strike rate is a healthy 113.04. Smith registered his second half-century in the 50-over format. In June this year, he scored 64 off just 28 balls against West Indies at The Oval.

Batting woes From 102/3 to 131/10: England's batting collapse Nandre Burger started the collapse by having Duckett caught by Ryan Rickelton. Lungi Ngidi also got in on the act, dismissing the experienced Root. Although Smith led the rescue mission, England collapsed from 82/2 to 131 following Brook's untimely run-out. While Mulder dismissed Smith, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, Maharaj sent Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Sonny Baker packing.

Maharaj Maharaj sets this record As per Cricbuzz, Maharaj now owns the best bowling figures for a Proteas spinner versus England in ODI cricket (4/22). He surpassed former leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who took 4/38 against England during the 2011 ODI World Cup in Chennai. On the overall list among South Africans, Maharaj is only behind Andrew Hall (5/18), Shaun Pollock (5/20), Wayne Parnell (5/48), and Allan Donald (4/17).

Information Mulder takes three wickets Mulder also made a mark with figures worth 3/33 in seven overs. The Proteas all-rounder now has 26 wickets from 29 ODIs at an average of 35.76. Earlier this year, Mulder took 3/25 against England in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Chase Markram shines in run-chase It was a straightforward run-chase for SA. Markram started by hitting three boundaries in the first over, bowled by debutant Sonny Baker. He was unstoppable thereafter. Markram raced to 36 in four overs, with SA cruising on 39/0. He completed his half-century off just 23 balls, the fastest for SA against England in ODIs (by balls). He hammered a 55-ball 86 (4s-13 and 6s-2).

Information SA get home in 20.5 overs Ryan Rickelton, who played second fiddle, scored 31* off 59 balls (4 fours). As the scores were level, Adil Rashid dismissed Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs off consecutive balls. Dewald Brevis eventually sealed the game for the Proteas.