Keshav Maharaj sets record as England fold for 131: Stats

In a stunning display of bowling, Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder helped South Africa dismiss England for a paltry 131 in the 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds. Spinner Maharaj was the star performer with the ball, picking up four wickets for just 22 runs in 5.3 overs. Mulder was equally impressive, taking three wickets. As per Cricbuzz, Maharaj now has the best bowling figures for a SA spinner versus England in ODI cricket.

Batting woes From 102/3 to 131/10: England's batting collapse Nandre Burger started the collapse by having opener Ben Duckett caught by Ryan Rickelton. Lungi Ngidi also got in on the act, dismissing the experienced Joe Root. However, Smith led the rescue mission with a defiant half-century. England collapsed from 82/2 to 131 following Harry Brook's untimely run-out. While Mulder dismissed Smith, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, Maharaj sent Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Sonny Baker packing.

Milestone Maharaj sets this record As mentioned, Maharaj now owns the best bowling figures for a Proteas spinner versus England in ODI cricket (4/22). He surpassed former leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who took 4/38 against England during the 2011 ODI World Cup in Chennai. On the overall list among South Africans, Maharaj is only behind Andrew Hall (5/18), Shaun Pollock (5/20), Wayne Parnell (5/48), and Allan Donald (4/17).