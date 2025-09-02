Keshav Maharaj sets record as England fold for 131: Stats
What's the story
In a stunning display of bowling, Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder helped South Africa dismiss England for a paltry 131 in the 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds. Spinner Maharaj was the star performer with the ball, picking up four wickets for just 22 runs in 5.3 overs. Mulder was equally impressive, taking three wickets. As per Cricbuzz, Maharaj now has the best bowling figures for a SA spinner versus England in ODI cricket.
Batting woes
From 102/3 to 131/10: England's batting collapse
Nandre Burger started the collapse by having opener Ben Duckett caught by Ryan Rickelton. Lungi Ngidi also got in on the act, dismissing the experienced Joe Root. However, Smith led the rescue mission with a defiant half-century. England collapsed from 82/2 to 131 following Harry Brook's untimely run-out. While Mulder dismissed Smith, Jos Buttler, and Jofra Archer, Maharaj sent Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Sonny Baker packing.
Milestone
Maharaj sets this record
As mentioned, Maharaj now owns the best bowling figures for a Proteas spinner versus England in ODI cricket (4/22). He surpassed former leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who took 4/38 against England during the 2011 ODI World Cup in Chennai. On the overall list among South Africans, Maharaj is only behind Andrew Hall (5/18), Shaun Pollock (5/20), Wayne Parnell (5/48), and Allan Donald (4/17).
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Maharaj recorded his third four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. In 52 ODIs, the Proteas spinner has raced to 68 wickets at an average of 29.97. His tally also includes a fifer. Maharaj has an impressive economy rate of 4.60 in the format. In nine ODIs against England, the spinner has taken 14 wickets at an average of 21.64.