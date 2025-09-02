Asia Cup: Team India likely to go sans lead sponsor

India will likely head into the upcoming Asia Cup without a lead sponsor. This comes after Dream 11 terminated its contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India last month. The decision was made following the Indian government's ban on real-money gaming. The BCCI started looking for a new sponsor on September 2, inviting expressions of interest for sponsorship rights. While the final submission date is September 12, the Asia Cup begins on September 9.

Context Why does this story matter? Dream 11's contract with the BCCI, worth $44 million (approximately ₹358 crore), was supposed to last until 2026. However, after the government passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, Dream 11 informed the BCCI about its decision to terminate the contract. The move has left the cricketing body scrambling for a new lead sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup, starting September 9.

Sponsorship criteria BCCI lays down strict guidelines for new team sponsor In its quest for a new team sponsor, the BCCI has laid down strict guidelines. The board has barred alcohol brands, betting or gambling services, cryptocurrency, online money gaming, and tobacco brands from submitting bids. It also disqualified any product or service that could "offend public morals such as, including but not limited to pornography."