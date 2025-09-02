Jamie Smith smashes his second ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
England batter Jamie Smith played a solid knock against South Africa in the 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds. Smith, who opened the innings alongside Ben Duckett, smacked a quickfire half-century despite losing batting partners. However, once Smith was dismissed, England suffered a middle-order collapse. They slumped from 102/3 to 119/8 in no time. England eventually perished for 131 in 24.3 overs.
Knock
Smith smacks 48-ball 54
England lost opener Ben Duckett quite early after they were invited to bat. Joe Root, who had a fine start, also left Smith stranded. Smith found support from Harry Brook and Jos Buttler thereafter, but to no avail. While the English skipper was run out, Smith departed just after the 100-run mark. The latter fell to Wiaan Mulder for a 48-ball 54 (10 fours).
Stats
A look at his stats
Smith, who made his ODI debut for England in September 2023, raced past 300 runs. In 12 ODIs, the right-handed batter owns 312 runs at an average of 24.00. His strike rate is a healthy 113.04. As mentioned, Smith registered his second half-century in the 50-over format. In June this year, he scored 64 off just 28 balls against West Indies at The Oval.