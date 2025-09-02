Jamie Smith smashes his second ODI half-century: Key stats

Knock

Smith smacks 48-ball 54

England lost opener Ben Duckett quite early after they were invited to bat. Joe Root, who had a fine start, also left Smith stranded. Smith found support from Harry Brook and Jos Buttler thereafter, but to no avail. While the English skipper was run out, Smith departed just after the 100-run mark. The latter fell to Wiaan Mulder for a 48-ball 54 (10 fours).