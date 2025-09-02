Prasidh Krishna reacts to verbal spat with Joe Root

The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between hosts England and India had its thrills and frills. The series decider (5th Test) at The Oval was particularly intense, with Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna and English legend Joe Root getting into a heated exchange on Day 2. Nearly a month after the series ended, Prasidh has opened up on the incident.

Incident details What happened during the match The verbal spat began when Prasidh welcomed Root to the crease, saying he was looking in "great shape." This didn't sit well with Root, who charged at Prasidh aggressively. However, after the match, they spoke about it and resolved their differences. In a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Prasidh said he didn't know why Root reacted the way he did. The pacer said, "I just said, 'you're looking in great shape,' and then it turned into a lot of abuse."

Resolution 'Root thought I abused him,' says Prasidh The Indian pacer also revealed that Root thought he was abused and reacted aggressively. "I did go and speak to most of them, including Root. I asked him what happened. He said, 'I thought you abused me. ' I said, 'No,' and he replied, 'I actually just wanted to get myself going as well, so I had to pump myself up,'" said Krishna.

Dismissal Prasidh dismissed Root at The Oval Prasidh managed to dismiss Root in the second innings. It was a crucial moment as England were down to 337/6, chasing 374. While the Indian pacer took four wickets, Root scored an incredible 105. Notably, Root became the second-highest run-scorer in Test history. With a staggering 13,543 runs, he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921). Root owns 39 tons and 66 half-centuries.