Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe's T20I squad: Details here

Team changes

Key takeaways from squad

Along with Williams and Taylor, the likes of Brad Evans and Tadiwanashe Marumani have also been included in the squad. Taylor, who last played a T20I in April 2021, owns 934 runs at 23.94. Meanwhile, Newman Nyamhuri, Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, and Tafadzwa Tsiga have been excluded from the squad. These players were part of last month's triangular T20I series against New Zealand and South Africa at home.