Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe's T20I squad: Details here
What's the story
Zimbabwe have announced a 16-member squad for the impending three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The team sees the return of veteran all-rounder Sean Williams and seasoned wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor. Williams last played in this format against Bangladesh in May 2023, while Taylor recently made his comeback to Test and ODI cricket after an ICC ban. Sikandar Raza will lead the side.
Team changes
Key takeaways from squad
Along with Williams and Taylor, the likes of Brad Evans and Tadiwanashe Marumani have also been included in the squad. Taylor, who last played a T20I in April 2021, owns 934 runs at 23.94. Meanwhile, Newman Nyamhuri, Wessly Madhevere, Vincent Masekesa, and Tafadzwa Tsiga have been excluded from the squad. These players were part of last month's triangular T20I series against New Zealand and South Africa at home.
Information
Zimbabwe squad for SL series
Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, and Sean Williams.
Information
Schedule of T20I series
After a two-match ODI series, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka would lock horns in three T20Is, starting September 3 at Harare Sports Club. The venue will host the next two games on September 6 and 7.