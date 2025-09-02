3rd T20I: Bangladesh eye clean sweep against Netherlands in Sylhet

Bangladesh and the Netherlands are all set to clash in the third and final T20I of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 3. Bangladesh have already sealed the series 2-0, winning both matches convincingly. While they are now aiming for a clean sweep, the Dutch team will look to cause an upset. Here is the preview for the third match.

Series dominance Sylhet pitch report and match details The Sylhet pitch has been historically favorable for batsmen, with spinners also getting some assistance. Chasing teams have had success here, making it likely that the winning team of the toss will opt to bowl first. Notably, the first two games also took place at this venue. Meanwhile, the match is scheduled to start at 5:30pm IST.

Past encounters Here's the head-to-head record The head-to-head record between Bangladesh and Netherlands in T20Is is heavily tilted in favor of the former. Out of seven matches played so far, Bangladesh have won six while Netherlands have managed to win only one, as per ESPNcricinfo. The Tigers had not played a home T20I against the Men in Orange before this series.

BAN vs NED Bangladesh dominated the first two games Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das's stellar performances led Bangladesh to an eight-wicket victory over Netherlands in the series opener. The Tigers had accomplished the 137-run target in just 13.3 overs to cross the line. Bangladesh continued their winning streak in the second game thanks to Tanzid Hasan Tamim's brilliant half-century. The team chased down a modest target of 104 runs in just 13.1 overs on this occasion.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIs Bangladesh (probable XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam. Netherlands (probable XI): Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram.