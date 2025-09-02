These batters boast 100-plus T20I sixes as captain 

United Arab Emirates (UAE) captain Muhammad Waseem scored a stunning 67 off just 37 balls against Afghanistan in the T20I tri-series match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Waseem hit six sixes during his stay. With this, he became the batter with the most T20I sixes as a designated captain. On this note, let's look at the batters with a century of T20I sixes while leading the team.

#1 Muhammad Waseem - 110 sixes Waseem's explosive innings against Afghanistan included six massive sixes and four boundaries. The UAE captain now has a total of 110 sixes from 54 matches as T20I captain. His tally also includes 1,857 runs at 37.14 (SR: 162.32). The one in the aforementioned match was Waseem's 16th T20I fifty as a captain. He also boasts a hundred in this regard.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 105 sixes Waseem went past India's Rohit Sharma to top this list. The star Indian opener is the only other batter with 100-plus T20I sixes as a captain. He slammed 1,905 runs while leading India across 62 T20Is at an average of 34.01. His strike rate reads 149.76 as the tally includes 13 fifties besides three tons. Rohit bowed out of the format with 105 T20I sixes as a skipper.