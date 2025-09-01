Bangladesh hammer Netherlands in 2nd T20I, seal three-match series

Bangladesh hammered Netherlands in the 2nd T20I to seal the three-match series on September 1. The hosts comfortably chased down 104 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Litton Das shining forth. Earlier, Bangladesh exhibited a concerted bowling effort led by Nasum Ahmed's three-fer. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets each. Here are the key stats.

Summary A look at match summary Netherlands were 37/3 inside the Powerplay after Bangladesh elected to field first. While Vikramjit Singh scored a quickfire 24, the other top-five batters tanked. The Dutch were eventually down to 78/8, before Aryan Dutt's 30 (24) extended their innings. They eventually perished for 103 in 17.3 overs. It was a straightforward run-chase for the Das-led Bangladesh, who were home in the 14th over.

Nasum Nasum Ahmed shines with three wickets Nasum gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough in the third over, dismissing Max ODowd. He was on a hat-trick after sending Teja Nidamanuru back for a golden duck. Nasum, who came back to dismiss Paul van Meekeren, conceded 21 runs in four overs (ER: 5.20). The Bangladesh spinner owns 39 wickets from 37 T20Is at 21.28. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls.

Information Mustafizur closing in on Shakib Mustafizur, who bagged figures worth 3-0-18-2, went past 140 wickets in T20I cricket. In 113 matches, he owns 142 wickets at an average of 20.84. In terms of T20I wickets for Bangladesh, he is only behind Shakib Al Hasan (149).

Chase Bangladesh complete the run-chase in 13.1 overs As mentioned, Bangladesh didn't flinch in the run-chase. Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan Tamim added a 40-run opening stand before the former departed. Kyle Klein dismissed Emon for 23 (21). Tamim and Das denied the Dutch anymore breakthroughs thereafter. The former scored an unbeaten half-century, while Das scored a run-a-ball 18*. They got the hosts home in 13.1 overs.

T20I stats Tanzid gets past 700 T20I runs Tanzid Hasan Tamim, who led Bangladesh's run-chase, returned unbeaten on 54. His 40-ball stay was studded with 4 fours and 2 sixes. The 24-year-old Bangladesh opener slammed his sixth half-century in T20I cricket. He is yet to score a T20I ton. In 31 matches, he has raced to 738 runs at an average of 27.33. His tally includes a strike rate of 129.02.