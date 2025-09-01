Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed shines against Netherlands: Key stats
What's the story
Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed delivered an innings-defining performance in the 2nd T20I against the Netherlands at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Nasum took three wickets as the Dutch were bowled out for 103 in 17.3 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Aryan Dutt was the top scorer for the visitors. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Nasum takes three wickets
Nasum gave Bangladesh their first breakthrough in the third over, dismissing Max ODowd. He was on a hat-trick after sending Teja Nidamanuru back for a golden duck. Nasum came back to dismiss Paul van Meekeren in the death overs. He conceded 21 runs in four overs (ER: 5.20). As mentioned, Taskin and Rahman scalped two wickets each.
Stats
A look at his stats
Nasum made his T20I debut in 2021 against New Zealand in Hamilton. The Bangladesh spinner has taken 39 wickets from 37 T20Is at an average of 21.28. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of 7.18. Notably, 27 of his T20I wickets have come in home conditions. Overall, Nasum owns 107 wickets in T20 cricket.