Nasum took three wickets as the Dutch were bowled out for 103 in 17.3 overs

Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed shines against Netherlands: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 07:52 pm Sep 01, 202507:52 pm

What's the story

Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed delivered an innings-defining performance in the 2nd T20I against the Netherlands at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Nasum took three wickets as the Dutch were bowled out for 103 in 17.3 overs. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets each. Meanwhile, Aryan Dutt was the top scorer for the visitors. Here are the key stats.