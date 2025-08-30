Taskin, Litton help Bangladesh overcome Netherlands in 1st T20I: Stats

Taskin Ahmed's four-fer and Litton Das' unbeaten fifty helped Bangladesh win the 1st T20I against Netherlands at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Netherlands were restricted to 136/8 in 20 overs with Taskin leading the show with figures worth 4/28. Chasing 137 to win, Bangladesh saw skipper Das hammer a half-century. His knock helped Bangladesh claim an 8-wicket win. Here's more.

Summary Summary of the contest Netherlands lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 100/6 at one stage. Tim Pringle (16) and Aryan Dutt (13*) helped them surpass 130. Apart from Taskin's 4-fer, Mustafizur Rahman claimed 1/19 and Saif Hassan managed 2/18. In the chase, Bangladesh lost Parvez Hossain Emon (26/1) before Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Das added 66 runs. Hassan chipped in thereafter, scoring 36*.

Taskin Taskin races to 92 T20I scalps; registers his 3rd four-fer Taskin picked 4/28 from 4 overs. Taskin has raced to 92 wickets from 77 T20Is at an impressive average of 22.17. This was the pacer's 3rd four-fer in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Taskin now owns 240 wickets in T20s from 187 matches (183 innings). He now owns 8 four-fers in addition to claiming two five-wicket hauls.

Information Mustafizur bowls an econmical spell, picks one wicket Mustafizur finished with 1/19 from 4 overs, clocking an economical spell. In 290 T20s, he has raced to 363 scalps at 21.48. For Bangladesh, he has 140 wickets in T20Is from 112 matches at 21.01.

Das Das shines with an unbeaten 29-ball 54 Das played a composed knock of 54* from 29 balls. He was part of two important stands. His knock had 6 fours and 2 sixes. Das struck at 186.21. This was his 13th fifty in T20Is. He has 2,346 runs from 108 matches at 23. Overall in T20s, he has raced to 5,577 runs at 24.46. This was his 32nd fifty (100s: 1).