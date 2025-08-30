Taskin Ahmed floors Netherlands with four-fer in 1st T20I: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed picked up a four-fer versus Netherlands in the 1st T20I of the three-match series being held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Taskin clocked figures worth 4/28 from his 4 overs. It was a comprehensive show from Bangladesh as they restricted Netherlands to 136/8 in 20 overs. Taskin once again showed his prowess, being a senior man in the attack.
Wickets
Four wickets for the pacer
Taskin came to bowl in the 4th over and dismissed Max O'Dowd off the first delivery. The batter got a thick leading edge after an attempted shot on the leg side. The first ball of the 8th over saw Taskin remove fellow Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh. Taskin's 3rd wicket of Kyle Klein came in the 16th over. Lastly, he got Noah Croes (18th over).
Stats
Taskin races to 92 T20I scalps; registers his 3rd four-fer
Taskin has raced to 92 wickets from 77 T20Is at an impressive average of 22.17. This was the pacer's 3rd four-fer in T20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, Taskin now owns 240 wickets in T20s from 187 matches (183 innings). He now owns 8 four-fers in addition to claiming two five-wicket hauls.