Chelsea maintain unbeaten start with controversial win over Fulham: Stats

Chelsea continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-0 victory over rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge. Matchday 3 of the Premier League 2025-26 season saw striker Joao Pedro extend his scoring streak, netting his fifth goal in as many starts across all competitions since joining from Brighton. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez also got on the scoresheet, converting a second-half penalty to seal Chelsea's win before the international break. Here are further details.

Referee controversy Controversy as Fulham's goal is ruled out Despite the win, referee Robert Jones was at the center of several controversial decisions during the match. The first came when he ruled out Fulham midfielder Josh King's goal in the 21st minute. Video assistant referee (VAR) Michael Salisbury judged that Rodrigo Muniz had stepped on Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up. However, many felt there was minimal contact and it looked like a natural action by striker Muniz while playing with his back to goal.

Match highlights Joao Pedro and Fernandez hand Chelsea the win Joao Pedro punished Fulham, who had dominated the first half, by scoring a header from Fernandez's corner just before halftime. The goal came as a blow to the struggling visitors. In the second half, Fernandez scored from the penalty spot after Ryan Sessegnon was deemed to have handled the ball in his own area. Despite being a tough call for officials, it worked in Chelsea's favor as Fulham manager Marco Silva expressed his displeasure at referee Jones.

Stats A look at the match stats Chelsea managed 13 attempts with six shots on target. Fulham had three shots on target from 11 attempts. Chelsea had an XG of 2.39 compared to Fulham's 1.09. The Blues had 27 touches in the opposition box with the Cottagers managing 20. Both teams had one error each leading to chances. Chelsea had 55% ball possession.

Information Premier league standings: Chelsea go top After three matches, Chelsea own 7 points and are top of the table. They have two wins and a draw. Chelsea have a goal difference of +6. On the other hand, Fulham are 14th with two draws and a defeat. They own 2 points.

Duo Key stats of Pedro and Fernandez Playing his 6th match for Chelsea in all competitions, Pedro has raced to 5 goals. Two of his goals have come from three Premier League games. The former Watford and Brighton forward scored his 24th Premier League goal from 92 appearances (A12). Fernandez made his 85th Premier League appearance. The Chelsea skipper registered his 12 assist and 11th goal.

Opta stats Contrasting records for the two sides Chelsea are unbeaten at home in the Premier League this calendar year. From 12 games, they have posted nine wins and three draws. They have kept 7 clean sheets in this period. Fulham have lost 5 of their last 7 Premier League London derbies (W2), having gone unbeaten in 10 successive games before that (W5 D5).