AC Milan sign Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea: Decoding his stats
What's the story
AC Milan have confirmed the permanent signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea FC. The French forward has signed a deal with the club until June 30, 2030. The player has joined for a €37m fee plus €5m add-ons. Chelsea have also included a sell-on clause. Nkunku signed a contract until June 2030. Bayern Munich were also interested in the player and wanted him on loan with an option to buy. However, Chelsea were adamant on a permanent sale. Here we decode the player's stats.
Career progression
A look at his career numbers
Nkunku made 78 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 11 goals across four seasons. He moved to the German club RB Leipzig in 2019 and went on to make 172 appearances, scoring 70 goals. He also chipped in with 44 assists for the Bundesliga club across competitions. In 2023, he made a move to England, joining Chelsea FC for £52m. For Chelsea, he made 62 appearances and scored 18 goals and made 5 assists.
Information
Decoding his Premier League stats
Nkunku managed onlu 38 appeaerances for Chelsea in the Premier League across two seasons. He scored six times and made 2 assists. Last season, he managed 27 league appearances with 18 of them as a substitute. He was involved in 5 goals.
Accolades
Nkunku has won a host of trophies
Paris Saint-Germain: Ligue 1: 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19 Coupe de France: 2016-17, 2017-18; runner-up: 2018-19 Coupe de la Ligue: 2016-17, 2017-18 Trophée des Champions: 2017, 2018 RB Leipzig: DFB-Pokal: 2021-22, 2022-23, runner up: 2020-21 Chelsea: UEFA Conference League: 2024-25 Carabao Cup runner-up: 2023-24 FIFA Club World Cup: 2025
Twitter Post
New signing!
One stroke, a Rossonero future ✍️#WelcomeNkunku pic.twitter.com/1EuGCwJVas— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 30, 2025