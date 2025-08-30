Nkunku has signed a five-year deal (Image Source: X/@acmilan)

AC Milan sign Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea: Decoding his stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:18 pm Aug 30, 2025

What's the story

AC Milan have confirmed the permanent signing of Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea FC. The French forward has signed a deal with the club until June 30, 2030. The player has joined for a €37m fee plus €5m add-ons. Chelsea have also included a sell-on clause. Nkunku signed a contract until June 2030. Bayern Munich were also interested in the player and wanted him on loan with an option to buy. However, Chelsea were adamant on a permanent sale. Here we decode the player's stats.