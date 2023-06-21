Sports

Christopher Nkunku joins Chelsea for £52m: Decoding his stats

Christopher Nkunku joins Chelsea for £52m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 21, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

France striker Christopher Nkunku has joined Chelsea for £52m

France striker Christopher Nkunku has joined Chelsea for £52m from RB Leipzig. The 25-year-old forward, who has won 10 caps for France, is manager Mauricio Pochettino's first signing since he took charge in May. A successful figure, Nkunku's Chelsea contract starts on July 1. Chelsea had triggered a release clause in Nkunku's contract and is seen as someone who can be a massive figure.

I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea: Nkunku

"I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt," Nkunku said. "Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world," he added.

A look at Nkunku's career stats

Nkunku made 78 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 11 goals across four seasons. He also played for the PSG B team during his stay there, scoring five times in 27 appearances. He moved to the German club RB Leipzig in 2019 and went on to make 172 appearances, scoring 70 goals. He also chipped in with 44 assists for the Bundesliga club across competitions.

Nkunku's performance in the Bundesliga

Nkunku made 119 appearances in the Bundesliga, scoring 47 goals. He also made 36 assists. His best performance was in the 2021-22 season. He managed 20 goals and 13 assists. In 2019-20, he scored clocked five foals and 13 assists. In 2020-21, Nkunku managed six goals and six assists. In the 2022-23 campaign, the versatile forward clocked 16 goals and four assists.

Breaking down his Bundesliga 2022-23 season in numbers

As mentioned above, Nkunku clocked 16 goals and four assists in the recently concluded Bundesliga campaign in which his side finished third. As per Opta. 14 of his goals came from inside the box. He created 39 chances and clocked 30 shots on target. He managed a pass accuracy of 81.85%. Nkunku completed 40 take-ons.

Nkunku has won a host of trophies

Nkunku enjoyed a lot of success during his stay at PSG. He lifted three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France honors, two Coupe de la Ligue, and three Trophee des Champions. With Leipzig, he won two successive DFB-Pokals. He won the Bundesliga top scorer award in 2022-23, besides being Player of the Season in 2020-21. He won four Player of the Month awards.

Share this timeline