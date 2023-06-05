Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football at 41: His notable stats

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has announced his retirement from football. The 41-year-old informed the same through a heartfelt speech after AC Milan beat Verona on Sunday. Milan had announced that Ibrahimovic would be leaving the club at the end of an injury-plagued season for the star striker. Ibrahimovic brings an end to an illustrious career that panned out for over two decades.

Why does this story matter?

Ibrahimovic is undoubtedly one of the best footballers of his generation. The Swede has played in various leagues, dominating proceedings and winning several accolades.

However, with age, injuries have not been kind to him. He underwent knee surgery in 2022 and even after returning he has suffered problems.

Although the fans wanted more from him, Ibrahimovic has bid adieu to professional football.

'Time to say goodbye to football'

An emotional Ibrahimovic left the pitch after he received a guard of honor from his teammates. "The first time we arrived at Milan, you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love. I want to thank you fans. I will be a Milan fan for the whole. It's time to say goodbye to football, not you," he said in his speech.

Ibrahimovic finishes with 511 club goals

Ibrahimovic started at Malmo in 1999 (18 goals). For Ajax (2001-2005), he slammed 48 goals (110 games). Juventus came calling in 2004 as he scored 26 goals before adding 66 goals for Inter. Ibra scored 22 times for Barcelona while slamming 156 goals for PSG. He netted 29 and 53 goals for Manchester United and LA Galaxy, respectively. Ibrahimovic compiled 93 goals for Milan.