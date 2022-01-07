Serie A 2021-22: Decoding the race for the top four

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 07, 2022, 03:07 pm 2 min read

AC Milan beat Roma 3-1 (Photo credit: @SerieA_EN)

Gameweek 20 of the Serie A 2021-22 season saw four matches get suspended as the others went ahead. AC Milan's 3-1 win over AS Roma was highly significant as they cut down Inter's lead. Meanwhile, Napoli and Juventus played out a 1-1 draw. The race for the top four is really intensifying and several teams are in the reckoning.

Duo Milan clubs to battle for the honor

(Photo credit: Twitter/@acmilan)

Inter Milan, who saw their game against Bologna get suspended, lead the Serie A 2021-22 standings. They have collected 46 points from 19 games (W14 D4 L1). Inter, who won the Serie A 2020-21 title, are the favorites this season as well. Meanwhile, Milan have pulled the plugs, gaining a vital win. They are second with 45 points from 20 matches (W14 D3 L3).

Context Why does it matter?

Inter and AC Milan could be involved in a fiery two-horse race until the end.

They need to show the desired consistency and dropping points would be catastrophic.

However, the battle for the two other spots have several sides vying for the same.

It's all about momentum and character that's needed to determine these two places as the season progresses.

Napoli Napoli will eye security

Third-placed Napoli started the season strongly but have failed to produce consistency of late, slipping to third. After 20 games, Napoli have 40 points (W12 D4 L4). They will need to produce substance in order to stay ahead of the pack for a top-four finish. With fourth-placed Atalanta having a game in hand, Napoli will face stiff competition going forward.

Challengers Atalanta and Juventus are prime challengers

(Photo credit: Twitter/@juventusfc)

The likes of Atalanta (38 points) and Juventus (35 points) will be in contention for a top-four berth. One expects these two sides to challenge Napoli in what can be a three-way battle. Juventus have picked up some momentum of late as Atalanta need to secure some much needed points to keep themselves in the race.

Information Fiorentina and Roma have potential

Fiorentina and Roma have a mountain to climb in order to finish in the top four. Both sides cannot be written off just yet as they are three points adrift of Juventus at fifth. Both teams have the potential to turn things around.