As many as 38 goals were scored in gameweek 11 of the Serie A 2020-21 season. Inter cruised to a 3-1 win, whereas, leaders AC Milan maintained their unbeaten run. Cristiano Ronaldo was amongst the goals for Juventus. Napoli and Roma enjoyed crucial victories as well. Here we present the key records that were scripted in gameweek 11.

Ronaldo Ronaldo scripts these feats

Juventus, who beat Genoa 3-1, are fourth in the standings. They are unbeaten this season in Serie A. As per Opta, Ronaldo become the first player to reach 400 wins in the top-five European League in 2000s. He also played his 100th game for Juventus in all competitions. Ronaldo has raced to 79 goals for Juve, besides hitting 14 this season.

Duo Notable stats scripted by Roma and Napoli

AS Roma thrashed Bologna 5-1 to move sixth. Roma have scored five-plus goals for their third game this season. As per Opta, this is now their joint-most games with five-plus goals netted among sides in the current top-five European Leagues in all competitions (level with Tottenham and Bayern Munich). Napoli, who beat Sampdoria 2-1, have scored the most Serie A 2020-21 goals via substitutes.

Milan Milan smash a host of records

Serie A leaders AC Milan drew 2-2 against Parma. Milan have 27 points from 11 games (W8 D3). They are unbeaten after the first eleven matches in Serie A for the first time since the 2003-04 season. The Rossoneri are twelve games unbeaten at home in Serie A for the first time since 2013. Milan has hit the woodwork 11 times this season.

Do you know? Milan only side unbeaten in top-five European leagues

After Atletico Madrid's defeat on Saturday in the Madrid derby, AC Milan are the only side unbeaten in the top-5 European Leagues after the first lockdown (March-April).

Twitter Post A look at the Serie A table