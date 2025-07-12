Tennis player's murder: Dad had threatened to kill her

The investigation into the murder of former international tennis player Radhika has revealed a sudden rift between her and her father, Deepak Yadav. The dispute was over an academy that Radhika ran near their home. Three days before the shooting, Deepak allegedly threatened to shoot either himself or his daughter if she didn't comply with his demands regarding the academy.

Family dynamics Deepak described as 'eccentric and temperamental' by police Deepak, 49, has been described as eccentric and temperamental by police. He allegedly harbored suspicions about Radhika's character based on taunts from his associates in Wazirabad village, in Delhi. "He has psychological issues," said Vinod Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 56 police station. Radhika's mother, Manju, also revealed that Deepak had objected to her interactions with a close male relative after their marriage.

Family tensions Manju's statement Manju said Deepak had objected to her interactions with a close male relative after their marriage. Despite these issues, he supported Radhika's tennis career and was present during her music video shoot last year. The police have ruled out any connection between the video and the murder but are seeking access to Radhika's deleted Instagram account for further investigation.

Medical findings Autopsy report details An autopsy report revealed that Radhika was shot four times, not three as Deepak had claimed. All shots were fired from behind and struck her upper torso. The report concluded she died within minutes due to catastrophic damage to vital organs. Deepak's statement indicated a possible rage so intense he couldn't recall how many shots he fired at her.