Foxconn starts bringing iPhone 17 components from China to India
What's the story
Apple supplier Foxconn has started bringing components from China to India for the assembly of the upcoming iPhone 17, according to The Economic Times. The move indicates Apple's plan to manufacture the new model in both countries at the same time. Trial production is underway, with mass production expected by August in preparation for a September launch.
Component arrival
Imports of iPhone 17-related components started last month
Customs data shows that various components and sub-assemblies, such as display assemblies, cover glass, mechanical housing, and integrated rear camera modules, began arriving in India last month. The volume of these components is much smaller than what was imported for older models. In June alone, iPhone 17-related imports accounted for some 10% of Foxconn's total component shipments from China to India.
Export strategy
Plans to make India a key export hub
Apple has been planning to manufacture the iPhone 17 in India and China from day one. The move is part of a larger strategy to make India a key export hub for the company, especially for exports to the US. In March, Apple increased iPhone exports from India to the US by 219% year-on-year (YoY), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Sourcing shift
Aim to shift iPhone production for the US market
Apple intends to completely shift its sourcing of iPhones for the US market from China to India by 2026. This is despite pressure from the Trump administration to manufacture the devices in America as part of efforts to boost domestic manufacturing. The company has been gradually closing the gap between production in China and India, with iPhone 15 being manufactured almost simultaneously in both countries.
NPI inclusion
India's NPI process for iPhone models
India's presence in Apple's global supply chain has grown steadily. Last year, the country joined Apple's new product introduction (NPI) process for base models of iPhone 16, ending China's exclusivity. Apple plans to continue this trend with the iPhone 17. However, scaling up mass production has been a challenge after many skilled Chinese engineers left Foxconn's India factories amid China's efforts to restrict technology transfer to rival manufacturing hubs. Apple is now employing foreign engineers to assist Foxconn's India operations.