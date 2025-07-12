Foxconn starts bringing iPhone 17 components from China to India

Apple supplier Foxconn has started bringing components from China to India for the assembly of the upcoming iPhone 17, according to The Economic Times. The move indicates Apple's plan to manufacture the new model in both countries at the same time. Trial production is underway, with mass production expected by August in preparation for a September launch.

Component arrival Imports of iPhone 17-related components started last month Customs data shows that various components and sub-assemblies, such as display assemblies, cover glass, mechanical housing, and integrated rear camera modules, began arriving in India last month. The volume of these components is much smaller than what was imported for older models. In June alone, iPhone 17-related imports accounted for some 10% of Foxconn's total component shipments from China to India.

Export strategy Plans to make India a key export hub Apple has been planning to manufacture the iPhone 17 in India and China from day one. The move is part of a larger strategy to make India a key export hub for the company, especially for exports to the US. In March, Apple increased iPhone exports from India to the US by 219% year-on-year (YoY), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Sourcing shift Aim to shift iPhone production for the US market Apple intends to completely shift its sourcing of iPhones for the US market from China to India by 2026. This is despite pressure from the Trump administration to manufacture the devices in America as part of efforts to boost domestic manufacturing. The company has been gradually closing the gap between production in China and India, with iPhone 15 being manufactured almost simultaneously in both countries.