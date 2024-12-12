Apple's Voice Memos now supports multi-track recording: How it works
Apple has added a new feature to its Voice Memos app on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, allowing users to layer recordings. The update, part of iOS 18.2, lets you record vocals while an instrumental track plays aloud. Although the microphone will pick up the instrumentals, your device can isolate your vocals, creating a separate track with just the voice. You can then mix the two layers or edit and listen to them separately.
Multitrack recordings can be synced across devices
Apple first announced this feature during the iPhone 16 Pro launch in September. Like all Voice Memos recordings, the files will sync across devices via Apple iCloud. These multi-layered tracks will also be accessible on Mac computers for easy drag-and-drop into a Logic Pro session. This new addition enhances the utility of Voice Memos for musicians and creators. Notably, artists like Michael Buble and Carly Pearce have used this feature to create music tracks.
A way for users to create layered audio content
The latest update turns the Voice Memos app into a basic, yet handy recording tool. It provides a unique way for users to create layered audio content directly from their devices. The multi-track recording feature is backed by algorithmic advancements, the A18 Pro chip, and new "studio-quality" microphones in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models.