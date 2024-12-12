Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple's Voice Memos app now supports multi-track recording, a feature announced during the iPhone 16 Pro launch.

This update transforms the app into a handy tool for creating layered audio content, with the help of the A18 Pro chip and new microphones in the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The feature, used by artists like Michael Buble and Carly Pearce, syncs across devices and can be easily transferred to a Mac for further editing.

The feature is exclusive to iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

Apple's Voice Memos now supports multi-track recording: How it works

By Akash Pandey 05:31 pm Dec 12, 202405:31 pm

What's the story Apple has added a new feature to its Voice Memos app on iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, allowing users to layer recordings. The update, part of iOS 18.2, lets you record vocals while an instrumental track plays aloud. Although the microphone will pick up the instrumentals, your device can isolate your vocals, creating a separate track with just the voice. You can then mix the two layers or edit and listen to them separately.

User experience

Multitrack recordings can be synced across devices

Apple first announced this feature during the iPhone 16 Pro launch in September. Like all Voice Memos recordings, the files will sync across devices via Apple iCloud. These multi-layered tracks will also be accessible on Mac computers for easy drag-and-drop into a Logic Pro session. This new addition enhances the utility of Voice Memos for musicians and creators. Notably, artists like Michael Buble and Carly Pearce have used this feature to create music tracks.

Capability

A way for users to create layered audio content

The latest update turns the Voice Memos app into a basic, yet handy recording tool. It provides a unique way for users to create layered audio content directly from their devices. The multi-track recording feature is backed by algorithmic advancements, the A18 Pro chip, and new "studio-quality" microphones in the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models.