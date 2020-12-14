Luxury smartphone maker Caviar has launched customized iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models that are truly out of the world. Why? These super-expensive 'Space Odyssey' edition iPhones have pieces of the moon, Mars and Mercury in them. The models are called Space Odyssey Mars, Space Odyssey Moon, and Space Odyssey Mercury, and the cheapest variant starts at roughly Rs. 4.6 lakh.

Key highlight The handsets carry a fragment of a meteorite

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Space Odyssey models feature a customized metal frame and a unique design on the rear side. The back panel has a tiny bubble that houses a fragment of a meteorite that has fallen on the Earth from the moon, Mercury and Mars, depending on the model. Each 'Space Odyssey' handset is limited to 19 units.

Design and display In terms of hardware, these special iPhones are unchanged

In terms of hardware specifications and software features, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Space Odyssey editions are the same as the standard models. The regular Pro variant has a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen, while the Pro Max variant bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED display. Both the models have a wide notch that houses Face ID gadgetry.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Space Odyssey Editions feature a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a LiDAR scanner. For selfies, they offer a 12MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Space Odyssey models are powered by a hexa-core A14 Bionic chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Pro model packs a 2,815mAh battery whereas the Pro Max variant has a 3,687mAh battery. Both the devices run on iOS 14 and offer 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support.

Pricing What about the price?