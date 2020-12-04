As the latest addition to its portfolio of budget-range smartphones, Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G9 Power in India on December 8 at 12 pm via Flipkart, the company has confirmed. To recall, the G9 Power was launched in Europe last month, and it comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, a punch-hole design, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Moto G9 Power: At a glance

The Moto G9 Power features a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel and a plastic body. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is offered in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G9 Power sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 16MP (f/2.2) camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Moto G9 Power is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (varies by market), a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?