Last updated on Dec 05, 2020, 12:10 am
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable Android 11 beta update for the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in Europe.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings all the goodies of Android 11 along with a host of MIUI 12 customizations as well as system and performance improvements.
The update also bumps the Android security patch on the devices to October 2020.
The update carries version number MIUI 12.2.1.0 RJBEUXM and has a download size of around 2.9GB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.
The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and curved edges. On the rear, they pack a quad camera module.
Both the handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Mi 10 sports a quad rear camera setup including a 108MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The Mi 10 Pro also gets a similar setup but with a 20MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12MP short telephoto lens, and an 8MP long telephoto camera.
For selfies, both the phones offer a 20MP selfie snapper.
The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, the Pro model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support, while the standard variant gets a bigger 4,780mAh battery but with 30W fast-charging technology.
