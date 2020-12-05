Realme has started rolling out the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the X50 Pro model in India. As per the changelog, the update brings all the features of Android 11 along with a bunch of personalization options, optimized split-screen mode and auto brightness, improved SOS functions, a new "System cloner" feature, as well as an improved Camera app.

Everything to know about the update

The firmware carries version number RMX2076PU_11.C.16 and is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings > Software update.

Design and display Recalling the Realme X50 Pro

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X50 Pro features a metal-glass body with a pill-shaped notch and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Realme X50 Pro has a quad rear-camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.5) telephoto lens, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.5) primary sensor and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera.

Internals Under the hood