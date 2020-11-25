OPPO is working to launch the new Reno5 series of smartphones in China soon. In the latest update, two Reno5 handsets bearing model numbers PEGM00 and PDST00 have been spotted on Geekbench. As per the listings, the PEGM00 model will come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset while the PDST00 will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. Here's our roundup of the OPPO Reno5.

Information What scores did the two models receive?

As per the Geekbench listings, the PEGM00 model has received a single-core score of 616 and a multi-core score of 1,817 while the PDST00 variant has achieved a single-core score of 725 and a multi-core score of 3,000.

Design and display OPPO Reno5: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the OPPO Reno5 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house quad cameras. The handset will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to be offered in Starry Dream, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 will have a quad rear camera module, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 765G/MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?