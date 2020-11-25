OPPO has slashed the prices of its A12, F17, and Reno3 Pro models in India by up to Rs. 2,000. The price-cut is permanent in nature and is applicable to both the online as well as offline markets. Yesterday, the company had dropped the prices of its budget-friendly A15 model by up to Rs. 1,000. Here are more details.

Pocket-pinch Take a look at the new prices

The OPPO A12 and F17 have become cheaper by Rs. 500 and they now cost Rs. 8,990 and Rs. 18,490 for their respective 3GB/32GB and 8GB/128GB variants. The Reno3 Pro 8GB/128GB model has received a price-cut of Rs. 1,000 and it now costs Rs. 24,990 while the 8GB/256GB configuration has seen a price-drop of Rs. 2,000 and it now retails at Rs. 27,990.

Phone #1 OPPO A12

The OPPO A12 features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and a slim bottom bezel. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. It packs a 4,230mAh battery.

Information OPPO A12 has a 13MP dual rear camera unit

The OPPO A12 offers a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it packs a 5MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 OPPO F17

The OPPO F17 has a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel at the bottom. It bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint scanner. At the heart, the handset has a Snapdragon 662 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,015mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information What's the camera like on the OPPO F17?

The OPPO F17 is equipped with a quad rear camera unit that comprises a 16MP (f/2.2) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 OPPO Reno3 Pro

The OPPO Reno3 Pro has a pill-shaped notched design and a slim bottom bezel. It sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,025mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.

Camera OPPO Reno3 Pro offers a total of six cameras