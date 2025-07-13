Here's why Nathan Lyon was dropped for 3rd WI Test

Australia's decision to leave out Nathan Lyon for the final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park was based on "exceptional circumstances," according to selector Tony Dodemaide. The decision was taken due to the unique conditions of a pink-ball day-night match. Dodemaide admitted that Lyon was disappointed with the decision, but emphasized it was made with the team's best interests in mind. Notably, Lyon made way for an extra pacer - Scott Boland.

Team dynamics Lyon's injury history and performance in Grenada Apart from the three Tests he missed due to injury during the 2023 Ashes, Lyon has been a constant presence in the Australian cricket team since 2013. In Grenada, Lyon took six wickets, which contributed to his career tally, leaving him just one short of Glenn McGrath's second-most Test wickets for Australia (563). However, he is warming the benches in the pink-ball game as the Aussies have gone with four frontline pacers.

Strategy rationale Selector explains the rationale behind the decision Dodemaide said the decision to leave out Lyon wasn't easy but was based on limited data from pink-ball Dukes matches and Australia's training sessions. He explained that daylight fades quickly, which led them to believe spin would play a limited role. "It's something that wasn't front of mind, certainly a difficult [decision], but we thought the exceptional circumstances justified having the four quicks so that we could rotate those guys and keep the pressure on," Dodemaide said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Historical context Comparison with West Indies vs Sri Lanka pink-ball Test Dodemaide also drew a comparison with the 2018 pink-ball Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Barbados. The match was played with a Dukes ball but saw very little impact from spinners. He said, "But the key in here is it's a conditions-based decision to go with the four quicks." This highlights how past performances have influenced current decisions in cricket.