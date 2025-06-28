Mitchell Starc owns 4 dismissals against Kraigg Brathwaite in Tests

Dismissals

How did Starc dismiss Brathwaite in this match?

Brathwaite scored a 15-ball 4 in the 2nd innings of the match. Starc bowled in the corridor of uncertainty and the ball seamed away slightly to take the batter's edge. In the 4th innings, Brathwaite fell prey to an uppish flick with Starc delivering a fuller ball that swung back into the right-hander. Brathwaite couldn't keep the ball down and was caught.