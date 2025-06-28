Mitchell Starc owns 4 dismissals against Kraigg Brathwaite in Tests
What's the story
Mitchell Starc dismissed West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite twice in the 1st Test being held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. After taking Brathwaite's wicket in the 2nd innings, Starc handed Australia their first scalp in the 4th innings with the Windies being set a 301-run target. Across both innings, Brathwaite posted knocks worth 4 runs. Here are the details and stats.
Dismissals
How did Starc dismiss Brathwaite in this match?
Brathwaite scored a 15-ball 4 in the 2nd innings of the match. Starc bowled in the corridor of uncertainty and the ball seamed away slightly to take the batter's edge. In the 4th innings, Brathwaite fell prey to an uppish flick with Starc delivering a fuller ball that swung back into the right-hander. Brathwaite couldn't keep the ball down and was caught.
Numbers
Brathwaite averages 20.25 versus Starc
As per ESPNcricinfo, Starc has dismissed the WI opener 4 times across 14 Test innings. Brathwaite owns an average of 20.25. He has managed to score 81 runs from 230 balls, striking at a paltry 35.21. 184 deliveries have been dot balls. The right-handed batter has managed to hit only 5 fours in this duel.