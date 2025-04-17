What's the story

After a thrilling contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the IPL 2025 season, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal praised Mitchell Starc's brilliant death bowling.

The match concluded dramatically with a Super Over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

After the match, the two players shared a warm conversation in which Jaiswal praised Starc for his accurate yorkers.

Notably, this was DC's fourth Super Over win in five encounters.

Here's more.