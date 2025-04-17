'Well bowled': Yashasvi Jaiswal praises Mitchell Starc's death bowling skills
What's the story
After a thrilling contest between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 32 of the IPL 2025 season, RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal praised Mitchell Starc's brilliant death bowling.
The match concluded dramatically with a Super Over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.
After the match, the two players shared a warm conversation in which Jaiswal praised Starc for his accurate yorkers.
Notably, this was DC's fourth Super Over win in five encounters.
Here's more.
Praise
Jaiswal commended Starc's performance
Jaiswal also lauded Starc's final two overs in the match, where he gave away just 16 runs and picked a vital wicket.
"Legend, very well done, very well bowled," Jaiswal was seen praising Starc's brilliant bowling in a video posted on DC's official X handle.
This praise follows their encounters in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where a competitive rivalry unfolded, where Jaiswal scored 133 runs off Starc across 10 innings, averaging 44.33.
Rivalry
Jaiswal outperformed Starc in DC-RR match
In the DC vs RR match in Delhi, Jaiswal was able to overshadow Starc by scoring 17 runs off just 10 balls against him.
Overall, Jaiswal smashed 51 off 37 balls in the match. His knock featured three boundaries and four sixes, striking at 137.84
According to ESPNcricinfo, in two IPL innings, the batter owns 26 runs in 15 balls off Starc's bowling, including one six and four boundaries, while striking at 173.33.
Stats
Starc's impressive performance in IPL 2025
On the other hand, Starc owns 10 scalps across six matches at 21.80 and the best figures of 5/35. He also has an economy rate of 10.06.
In his latest match, Starc returned with figures of 1/36 from four overs, although he was expensive in his first spell.
He also defended nine runs of the 20th over. In the Super Over, he conceded 11 runs.
Numbers
Jaiswal owns 1,840 IPL runs
This season, the young batter has smashed 233 runs in seven matches, striking at 138.69.
He is also averaging 33.29 and owns three fifties alongside a high score of 75.
Overall, Jaiswal has raced to 1,840 runs since his debut in 2020. He averages 32.28 and has a strike rate of 148.99.
He also boasts 12 fifties and two tons, including a high score of 124.
Match recap
DC edge past RR in Super Over, clinch fifth win
Batting first, Delhi Capitals posted 188/5, thanks to a brisk 49 from Abhishek Porel, a fiery 34 off 14 from Axar Patel, and Tristan Stubbs' 34 off 18.
In reply, fifties from Jaiswal (51) and Nitish Rana (51) helped RR tie the match despite losing skipper Sanju Samson to an injury.
Meanwhile, a tight Super Over from Starc, followed by Rahul and Stubbs' composure, sealed DC's fourth Super Over win and fifth victory of the season.
Twitter Post
Video of the interaction between Jaiswal and Star
The way YBJ called Starcy a legend... feels 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/fTDhi7YWU5— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 17, 2025