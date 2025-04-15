Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul acquire land worth ₹9.85cr in Thane
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty and his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, have purchased land together in Thane West, Mumbai.
The land deal, worth ₹9.85cr, was registered in March 2025.
The land is situated in Owale, close to the bustling Ghodbunder Road, and is located between Anand Nagar and Kasarvadavali.
The prime location provides comfortable connectivity to major business hubs in Thane, Mumbai, and the western suburbs.
Property details
Land area and transaction details unveiled
The land bought by Shetty and Rahul measures 7 acres.
The undivided land falls under a larger chunk measuring 30 acres and 17 guntha.
Square Yards accessed the registration of the deal on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.
The deal attracted ₹68.96 lakh stamp duty and ₹30,000 registration charges.
Celebrity profiles
Shetty and Rahul: Stars in their own right
Shetty, who has appeared in over 100 Bollywood movies, has also made remarkable progress in fitness, real estate, and hospitality.
He received the Rajiv Gandhi Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.
Rahul, on the other hand, is a celebrated cricketer who has captained in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and served as the national team's deputy captain.
He and his wife, actor Athiya Shetty, recently welcomed a baby girl.