IPL 2025, DC vs MI: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Karn Sharma made his presence with three wickets for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Chasing MI's score of 205/5, DC were going strongly at one stage.
However, Karn broke a 119-run stand before stalling DC in the middle. His spell of 3/36 helped MI win by 12 runs.
Performance
Why Karn is Player of the Day pick?
MI's Impact Sub was right-arm leg-spinner Karn. The veteran bowler took 3 wickets for 36 runs from his 4 overs.
He dismissed Abishek Porel in the 11th over, breaking a 119-run stand.
KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs were his next two wickets as he changed the complexion of the tie, snatching DC's momentum away. He is our Player of the Day pick.
Information
Karn races to 157 T20 wickets
With figures worth 3/36, Karn has raced to 79 IPL scalps from 85 matches at 26.87. As per ESPNcricinfo, Karn owns 157 scalps in T20s from 179 matches at 26.14.