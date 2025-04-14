What's the story

Karn Sharma made his presence with three wickets for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Chasing MI's score of 205/5, DC were going strongly at one stage.

However, Karn broke a 119-run stand before stalling DC in the middle. His spell of 3/36 helped MI win by 12 runs.