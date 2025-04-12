What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 25 of the 2025 IPL at the Ekana Stadium.

The win was largely due to Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram's outstanding performance.

The former smoked his fourth fifty of the season as LSG accomplished the 181-run target in the final over.

Here are his stats.