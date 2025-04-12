Nicholas Pooran smokes his fourth fifty of IPL 2025
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 25 of the 2025 IPL at the Ekana Stadium.
The win was largely due to Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram's outstanding performance.
The former smoked his fourth fifty of the season as LSG accomplished the 181-run target in the final over.
Here are his stats.
LSG innings
LSG's chase led by Pooran's explosive innings
The Super Giants were well placed at 65/1 when Pooran arrived to bat.
The southpaw yet again turned out to be the game-changer for LSG, scoring a blistering 61 runs off just 34 balls.
Alongside Aiden Markram (58 off 31 balls), the southpaw added 58 runs.
This partnership decided the fate of the game as LSG prevailed with three balls to spare.
Stats
Pooran's golden run in IPL 2025
Pooran made 61 off 34 balls, having smoked just one four and seven sixes.
The left-handed batter has racked up 2,118 IPL runs at an average of 35.30. He has a staggering strike rate of 169.16 (50s: 13).
Pooran currently owns the Orange Cup for IPL 2025, with 349 runs from six innings.
The tally includes four fifties and a strike rate of 215.43.
This was his maiden fifty across six innings against GT.