Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa's cricket team is gearing up to face Bangladesh's formidable spin attack in the upcoming Test series, with a strategy that includes six spinners and two pacers as net bowlers.

Captain Aiden Markram expressed confidence in the team's preparation and readiness, viewing the spin challenge as an exciting opportunity for his young team.

Despite a less than stellar record on Asian soil, Markram remains optimistic about their chances, asserting that the team has improved its skills and is eager to play in new conditions.

South African batters during a nets session (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Aiden Markram confident of SA's preparation ahead of Bangladesh Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 06:28 pm Oct 20, 202406:28 pm

What's the story South African cricket team captain, Aiden Markram, has said that his side is ready for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. The series will start on October 21 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The statement comes despite South Africa's dismal record in Asia in the last decade, where they have failed to win a single match in their last 14 Tests.

Performance review

South Africa's struggles on Asian soil

South Africa's last win on Asian soil came against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test back in 2014. South Africa have lost 10 of their last 13 Tests in the sub-continent, drawing the other three. This dismal record emphasizes the team's inability to cope with the difficult spin conditions that dominate this part of the world. However, Bangladesh are yet to beat South Africa in Test cricket.

Game plan

South Africa's strategy to tackle Bangladesh's spin attack

In a bid to turn their fortunes around, the South African team is preparing to tackle Bangladesh's lethal spin attack. As part of their preparations, they have selected six spinners and two pacers as net bowlers. The move highlights their expectation of slow and low pitches in the upcoming Tests. Markram was pleased with these preparations at a press conference at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.

Captain's perspective

Markram's views on South Africa's readiness and spin challenge

Markram said, "Cricket preps have been going well. We had a nice campaign in South Africa before we came here. So we feel like we are in a good space as a team." He admitted the importance of spin in their upcoming matches, adding such conditions aren't something you see at home. Nevertheless, he views it as an exciting challenge for his relatively young team that doesn't play too many Test matches.

Optimism

Markram optimistic about South Africa's chances in Test series

Meanwhile, the South African skipper remains optimistic about their chances in the upcoming Test series. He believes his team has improved its skills and now has better options to face spin bowling. "We are here for this (winning the Test series) for sure," Markram asserted, adding they aim to play good cricket and are looking forward to the challenge of new conditions.

Probable XIs

Probable Bangladesh and South Africa XIs

Bangladesh XI (probable): Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud. South Africa XI (probable): Aiden Markram (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt.