SA vs IND: 2nd Test well poised on Day 1

By Rajdeep Saha 09:16 pm Jan 03, 202409:16 pm

Bumrah has claimed 3 scalps so far (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

23 wickets fell on an interesting Day 1 of the second Test match between India and South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. South Africa folded for 55 after opting to bat with Mohammed Siraj claiming 6/15. In response, India lost six wickets for zero runs to be bundled out for 153 (153/4). SA are placed at 62/3 in their second innings.

Siraj shines in the first session

Siraj was the pick of the bowlers. He managed to derive the outside edge of Aiden Markram. He also eked out a false stroke from Deal Elgar. Tony de Zorzi's wicket was set up well. David Bedingham was drawn forward and nicked a delivery to slips. And then a double-wicket maiden saw Siraj get to five. In his ninth over, Siraj scalped Kyle Verreynne.

Siraj claims his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests

In 23 matches, Siraj now owns 67 scalps, averaging just over 28. Siraj also owns four four-fers, besides his three five-wicket hauls. For the first time, Siraj has taken a six-fer, registering his best figures. As per ESPNcricinfo, notably, all of his three five-wicket hauls have come in away matches (home of the opposition). Siraj has surpassed 50 away wickets in the format (55).

SA clock these unwanted records

South Africa's 55 is now their lowest total versus India in Tests. Before this, their previous worst total was 79/10 in Nagpur, in 2015. For the third time, SA has been folded for below 100 versus India. SA registered their lowest all-out total since their readmission. SA's lowest scores since their readmission are 55 vs India and 73 vs Sri Lanka, Galle, in 2018.

How did Indian bowlers perform in the first innings?

Barring Siraj's 6/15, Jasprit Bumrah was superb. He managed 2/25 from eight overs. Bumrah, who had taken a four-fer in the opening match, created the pressure early on. Meanwhile, fellow Indian pacer Mukesh Kumar claimed two scalps in 2.2 overs, without conceding a run. On the other hand, Prasidh Krishna conceded 10 from his four overs.

Madness as India lost six scalps in 11 balls

India lost their last six wickets in a space of 11 balls - W 0 W 0 W 0 0 W 0 W W. A dramatic collapse made sure India's lead was less than 100 runs (98). India had a 56-run lead with six wickets in hand at tea. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul looked pretty comfortable. India fumbled after Rahul was dismissed.

Six ducks for India

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the first player to be out for a duck in the second session. After that, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah, Siraj, and Mukesh all got dismissed for scores of zero.

Ngidi, Rabada, and Burger claim 3 scalps each

Lungi Ngidi (3/30) was the pick of the SA bowlers. He started on a poor note but found his way with a magical one over in which he claimed three scalps. Kagiso Rabada tormented India with a spell of 3/38. Nandre Burger managed 3/42.

Rohit, Gill, and Kohli are the only highlights

Rohit Sharma looked positive for his 39. He played his shots and looked solid during his stay before being dismissed by Burger. He smashed seven fours. ﻿Shubman Gill went past 1,000 runs during his knock of 35. He faced 55 balls. Kohli was India's top scorer with 46 from 59 balls. He slammed six fours and a six.

SA (62/3) trail India by 36 runs

SA are 62/3 at stumps on Day 1. Markram has done well and is unbeaten on 36 from 51 balls. Bedingham has scored 7*. SA have lost three wickets in the form of Elgar, de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs. For India, Mukesh has scalped two.