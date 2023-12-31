Decoding the best bowling spells (T20Is) for India in 2023



By Atrayo Bhattacharya Dec 31, 2023

Shivam Mavi claimed 4/22 against Sri Lanka on his T20I debut (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

India's record in 2023 (T20Is) was rather decent. The Men in Blue featured in 23 matches while winning 15 of them and losing seven (NR: 1). While some batters stood out this year, the bowlers collectively did well throughout the year in different conditions. Here we decode the best T20I bowling performances by Indian bowlers (2023).

Axar Patel decimates Australia with 3/16 in Raipur

Axar Patel had a sensational outing against Australia earlier this year in Raipur. Batting first, India managed 174/9 from their 20 overs. In reply, Axar claimed 3/16 from his four overs as he gave nothing away to the Aussie batters. He dismissed Travis Head, Ben McDermott, and Aaron Hardie as India restricted the visitors within 154/7 whilst winning the match by 20 runs.

Kishore rattles Bangladesh with 3/12 in the Asian Games semi-final

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore made his India debut in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou where they returned with a historic gold medal. The Tamil Nadu-based spinner claimed 3/12 in the semi-final against Bangladesh. Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Afif Hossain, and Shahadat Hossain were his victims on the day as Bangladesh managed 96/9 from their 20 overs. India won the clash by nine wickets.

Shivam Mavi shines on India's debut against Sri Lanka

Shivam Mavi made his T20I debut for India earlier this year against India. The young speedster claimed 4/22 from his four overs. India batted first and managed a total of 162/5 from their 20 overs. In reply, Mavi was exceptional in the SL innings as he dismissed Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Eventually, SL fell short by two runs.

Hardik Pandya's career-best bowling performance against New Zealand

Hardik Pandya claimed his career-best T20I figures of 4/16 against New Zealand in Ahmedabad earlier this year. While the match was more famous for Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126 as India posted 234/4. In reply, Pandya was exceptional with the new ball and brilliant in the slog overs. The all-rounder dismissed Fin Allen, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner as NZ folded for 66.

Kuldeep became India's second bowler to claim multiple T20I fifers

Kuldeep Yadav delivered a match-winning 5/17 against SA in Johannesburg. The spinner became India's second bowler with multiple T20I five-wicket hauls after Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Batting first, India posted 201/7 thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's fantastic century. In reply, SA folded for 95 runs. Kuldeep claimed the wickets of David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, and Lizaad Williams as India won by 106 runs.