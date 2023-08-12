WI vs IND, 4th T20I: Rovman Powell elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 12, 2023 | 07:41 pm 2 min read

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the 4th T20I on August 12 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India bounced back in the 3rd T20I against West Indies to stay alive in the five-match series. The two teams now move to the series' final leg set to be held in Florida. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill will host the 4th T20I on August 12. Rovman Powell has won the toss and will bat first.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill is famous for producing high-scoring encounters. Three totals of 200+ runs have been recorded in T20Is here. As far as the pitch is concerned, the spinners can make merry here. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies have met each other on 28 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 18 wins to WI's nine. One match didn't have a result. India have a 9-3 record over the Caribbeans in the last 12 T20I meetings.

Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy.

