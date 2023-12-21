India's Sanju Samson slams his maiden international ton: Key stats



By Parth Dhall 08:13 pm Dec 21, 2023

Sanju Samson took 110 balls for smashing his ton (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Indian batter Sanju Samson's determination and resilience have finally paid off. The talented batter struck his maiden international century in the 3rd ODI against South Africa at Boland Park, Paarl. Samson reached the three-figure mark in the third powerplay after India were put in to bat. In the process, he also shared a century-plus stand with Tilak Varma. Here are the key stats.

A composed knock from Samson

Samson came to the middle after India lost debutant Rajat Patidar with 34 runs on the board. While the former soon settled down, he lost Sai Sudharsan's support. Samson and KL Rahul then took India past 100. Tilak joined Samson post Rahul's departure, with the duo propelling India past 200. Samson completed his ton in the 44th over off 110 balls.

Samson averages over 55 in ODIs

Samson, who has been around international cricket since 2015, made his ODI debut in 2021. He has fared exceptionally well while receiving limited opportunities. In 16 ODIs, Samson has raced to 516 runs at an incredible average of 56.66. Besides his maiden ton, he also has three half-centuries. The Indian batter has a strike rate of 99.60 in the format.

Samson fares well against SA

Samson has slammed 238 runs from six ODIs against South Africa at an astronomical average of 119.00. Two of his four fifty-plus scores in the format have come against the Proteas.