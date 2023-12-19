CSK rope in Mustafizur Rahman for his base price: Details

CSK rope in Mustafizur Rahman for his base price: Details

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has joined Chennai Super Kings for his base price of Rs. 2 crore in the 2024 Indian Premier League auction in Dubai. CSK snapped him up during the accelerated phase of the auction without any hassle. Mustafizur has been associated with many teams in the IPL. He was also part of SRH's title-winning season in 2016.

A look at Mustafizur's T20 exploits

The experienced bowler from Bangladesh has picked up 47 wickets from 48 IPL matches at an average of 30.72. He has maintained a decent economy of 7.93. Mustafizur has claimed 276 wickets in 224 T20 matches at 21.51. He owns three fifers in the shortest format. He is Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 103 strikes from 85 matches at 22.27 (5W: 1).

