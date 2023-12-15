Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians captain: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 07:00 pm Dec 15, 202307:00 pm

Hardik Pandya will lead MI after replacing Rohit Sharma (Photo credit: X/@mipaltan)

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Mumbai Indians have appointed Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the side. Pandya, who was brought back by MI from Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, will replace Rohit Sharma as the captain. Pandya had captained Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title and led them to another final in 2023. Here are the details.

Why does this story matter?

In Pandya, MI get someone who has shown great leadership skills. MI want to be ready for the future and in Pandya, they get a solid option. Pandya will hope to bring success. Rohit led the Mumbai Indians for almost a decade and helped them win five honors. He has been a solid customer as a leader but MI have decided to move on.

Rohit's IPL captaincy record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit managed MI in 158 IPL matches. He claimed 87 wins and 67 losses, besides tying four matches. Rohit owns a win-loss ratio of 1.29.

It is part of legacy building, says Mahela Jayawardene

"It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready," Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai's global head of performance, said. "Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin [Tendulkar] to Harbhajan [Singh] and Ricky [Ponting] to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future."

Rohit owns 5,000-plus runs for MI

Rohit has scored 5,041 runs in the IPL for MI at 29.40. He is the only player with 5,000-plus runs. He owns one ton and 34 fifties. Meanwhile, he has made 198 appearances for the franchise (highest). Overall, Rohit has smashed 6,211 runs in the IPL at 29.57. He has clobbered 42 fifties and a ton.

Pandya enjoyed 22 wins as GT skipper

Pandya made a significant contribution as GT skipper. He led the franchise in 31 matches, winning 22 and losing nine. Pandya also smacked 833 runs for the franchise at 37.86. He remains GT's second-highest scorer after newly appointed captain Shubman Gill.

What does the change mean for MI?

Rohit will continue to play for Mumbai in the IPL. Rohit is currently India's all-format captain but has not played a T20I since the semi-final defeat at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Pandya has captained India in the format when available, leading the side in 13 of their last 25 T20Is. MI see Pandya as an able leader for years to come.

Rohit owns a 100% record in IPL finals

Under Rohit, MI reached five IPL finals - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 - and won all of them. The last three seasons have not gone as per plans for MI, who failed to make the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, besides losing to GT in the second Qualifier last season. Pandya led GT exceptionally well and MI went to get him.

MI have made the right decision: Analysis

With Rohit at the end of his career, MI responded first by getting Pandya back. They had a clear idea of handing him the captaincy role once the deal was completed. MI saw Pandya as Rohit's successor and wanted to ensure a smooth transition.

