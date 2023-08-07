WI eye series win in Guyana; can India bounce back?

Written by Parth Dhall August 07, 2023 | 03:16 pm 3 min read

It will be a must-win game for Team India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After winning the first two T20Is, West Indies eye a historic series win against India. The hosts claimed a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after beating India by two wickets in Guyana. The two teams will clash at the same venue in the 3rd T20I on August 8. It remains to be seen if the Hardik Pandya-led side makes a comeback.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host the match on August 8. With the track being on the slower side, batters would be required to show application. Spinners will likely be mighty effective. Notably, India managed 152/7 against WI in the 2nd T20I here. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies have met each other on 27 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 17 wins to WI's nine. One match didn't have a result. Notably, the Men in Blue have an 8-3 record over the Caribbeans in the last 11 T20I meetings. Two of these defeats have come in the ongoing series.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, and Ravi Bishnoi West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Rovman Powell (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, and Obed McCoy.

WI eye history in Guyana

WI beat India by two wickets in the 2nd T20I. This is the first time WI have won consecutive T20Is against India in a bilateral series. The last instance of WI beating India in two successive T20Is came in 2016 (at Wankhede and Lauderhill). In the upcoming T20I, WI have an opportunity to win their first bilateral international series against India since August 2016.

Will Team India bounce back?

The Men in Blue were let down by their batters in the first two T20Is as many players threw away their starts. While the bowlers have done well, the bowling changes have been questionable. Chahal couldn't bowl his final over despite taking two wickets. For WI, the onus will again be on Pooran, who has been among the runs.

A look at the Fantasy XI sides

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Nicholas Pooran (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Kyle Mayers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph, and Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma (captain), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Kuldeep Yadav, Alzarri Joseph, and Mukesh Sharma.

