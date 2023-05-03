Sports

LSG vs CSK: Ayush Badoni slams his career-best IPL score

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 03, 2023, 07:58 pm 1 min read

Badoni hammered a 59*-run knock from 33 balls

Lucknow Super Giants youngster Ayush Badoni played a gem of a knock against Chennai Super Kings in match number 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Wednesday. Badoni hammered a 59*-run knock from 33 balls, helping LSG get to 125/7 in 19.2 overs before rain forced a no result. Notably, Badoni arrived when LSG were 44/5.

Badoni plays a solid hand for LSG

Badoni was the only LSG batter who seemed to have tackled the CSK bowlers. After starting cautiously, he counter-attacked with a flurry of boundaries. Badoni added a 59-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran after CSK were reduced to 44/5. The former slammed two fours and four sixes. He hammered Deepak Chahar for 20 runs in the 19th over, smashing two sixes and a four.

Second fifty for Badoni in the IPL

Badoni scored his second IPL fifty. His 59* is now his career-best IPL score. In 23 IPL games, Badoni has raced past the 350-run mark (352) at an average of 23.47. In 10 games this season, he has scored 191 runs at 27.29.