Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second Indian with 300 T20 wickets: Stats

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes second Indian with 300 T20 wickets: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 30, 2023, 11:25 pm 2 min read

Ashwin becomes the second Indian to scalp 300 T20 wickets (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Ravichandran Ashwin completed 300 T20 wickets to become the second Indian bowler to achieve this feat. He got to this landmark against the Mumbai Indians in match number 42 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. Ashwin, who took the field at Wankhede needing two wickets, dismissed Cameron Green to unlock this special achievement. Here are the key stats.

Second Indian bowler to reach 300 T20 scalps

Ashwin becomes the only second Indian bowler to reach the elite club of 300 T20 wickets. He is just behind RR team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal, who got there earlier this month against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He becomes the 17th bowler to get to this landmark and also the ninth spinner to complete this feat. Dwayne Bravo leads the charts with 615 wickets.

Third-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Ashwin is India's third-highest wicket-taker for India in T20 Internationals with, 72 wickets in 65 matches. Chahal leads the charts with 91 scalps from 75 appearances, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 90 scalps, is the only other Indian with 90 or more wickets in this format. Jasprit Bumrah (70) and Hardik Pandya (69) trail Ashwin in the T20 wickets tally for India.

Joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker in IPL

The veteran off-spinner has found tremendous success in the IPL over the years and in different jerseys. Ashwin is the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 169 wickets. He shares the fourth position with MI's Piyush Chawla. Only the likes of Bravo (183), Chahal, (178), Lasith Malinga, and Amit Mishra (both 170) are ahead of him. He is also CSK's third-highest wicket-taker (90).

Joint-fifth-highest wickets in IPL (Powerplay)

The 36-year-old is the joint-fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL's powerplay overs. He has scalped 47 Powerplay wickets in the IPL and is tied with teammate Trent Boult. On the powerplay wickets tally, he is only behind Bhuvneshwar (59), Sandeep Sharma (54), Umesh Yadav (53), and Zaheer Khan (52). He is the only spinner on this list with 40-plus powerplay wickets.