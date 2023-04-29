Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS: Decoding the key player battles

IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS: Decoding the key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 29, 2023, 02:45 pm 2 min read

Rahane's strike rate in IPL 2023 reads 189.83 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings will meet Punjab Kings in match number 41 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have played eight games so far. While CSK have five wins under their belt, PBKS have prevailed four times. As both sides lost their respective last fixtures, they would aim to get back to winning ways. Here we look at the anticipated player battles.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana is among the rare breed of spinners who enjoy operating in powerplay overs. He would be up against Shikhar Dhawan in the upcoming clash. Dhawan has not really been troubled by spin in the powerplay, falling prey to them just 18 times in 116 IPL innings. In IPL, the southpaw has managed 15 runs off 11 balls versus Theekshana without being dismissed.

Liam Livingstone vs Ravindra Jadeja

As Liam Livingstone can inflict some serious damage in the middle overs, CSK would want to send him early. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him in the only IPL meeting between the two. Even overall, the England dasher has fallen prey to left-arm spinners four times in 13 IPL meetings, striking at just 114.28. 111 of Jadeja's 143 IPL wickets have come against right-handed batters.

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kagiso Rabada

Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kagiso Rabada open the proceedings in their respective departments. They are hence bound to tackle each other. Rabada has dismissed Gaikwad twice in just four IPL meetings though he has conceded 33 runs off 21 balls in this battle. Gaikwad's strike rate in powerplay this season reads 153.27. Rabada owns three wickets in this phase in IPL 2023 (ER: 9.83).

Ajinkya Rahane vs Rahul Chahar

Ajinkya Rahane's resurgence as a T20 dasher has troubled many bowlers. His strike rate of 189.83 is the highest for any batter with at least 220 runs this season. He would tackle the leg-spin of Rahul Chahar in the middle overs. The leggie has dismissed Rahane once in two IPL meetings. Overall, Rahane has been dismissed by leg-spinners 22 times in 61 IPL innings.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this duel on Sunday (April 29). Teams batting first have won two of their three games here this season. Anything around 165-170 would be a competitive score. Spinners can be impactful in the middle overs. Star Sports Network will telecast the match, while fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema from 3:30pm IST onward.