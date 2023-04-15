Sports

LSG vs PBKS: Sikandar Raza slams his maiden IPL fifty

LSG vs PBKS: Sikandar Raza slams his maiden IPL fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2023, 11:49 pm 1 min read

Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikandar Raza slammed a match-winning 41-ball 57 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Sikandar Raza slammed a match-winning 41-ball 57 to help Punjab Kings overcome Lucknow Super Giants in match number 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. LSG posted 159/8 in 20 overs with KL Rahul slamming 74. In response, Raza's valiant effort saw PBKS chase down the target with three balls to spare (161/8).

Raza hangs in to do the major work for Punjab

Raza came in when PBKS were 45/3 following the dismissal of Matthew Short (34). A 30-run stand was shared between Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Raza for the fourth wicket. Raza did the bulk of the scoring in another 37-run stand alongside Sam Curran (6). He eventually perished for 57 in the 18th over. Raza slammed four fours and three sixes.

Raza slams his 21st fifty in 20-over format

Raza slammed his maiden IPL fifty, besides his 21st in the 20-over format. He has now raced to 3,425 runs in the 20-over format. Earlier, he claimed 1/19 from two overs.